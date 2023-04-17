ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

ACAD stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 1,165,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,958. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $384,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 853.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

