Acala Token (ACA) Tops One Day Volume of $3.07 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $66.96 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1026217 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,780,374.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

