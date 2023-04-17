Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACON stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

