Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

