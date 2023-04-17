Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.93.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

