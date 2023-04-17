Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAVVF. CIBC decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

