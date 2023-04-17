AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

