AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.28. AES shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,298,624 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

