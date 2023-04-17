Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.51. Agenus shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 965,216 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $535.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

