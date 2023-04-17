Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Critical Comparison

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and CyberAgent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.76 $38.51 billion $2.58 3.75 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 0.93 N/A N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agricultural Bank of China and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyberAgent 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 21.36% 9.95% 0.79% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats CyberAgent on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 22,807 domestic branches, including three specialized institutions, 4 training institutes, 37 tier-1 branches, 402 tier-2 branches, 3,348 tier-1 sub-branches, 18,961 foundation-level branch outlets and 50 other establishments; and 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones. The Internet Advertising segment deals with advertising technology, advertising agency, and mobile advertisements. The Investment Development segment manages funds and corporate venture capital business. The Others segment operates fan sites and provides smartphone services. The company was founded by Susumu Fujita and Yusuke Hidaka on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

