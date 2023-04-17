Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 0.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 5,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

