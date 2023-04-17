Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 0.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 5,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.