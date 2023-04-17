Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $204.00 on Monday. Albemarle has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 28.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

