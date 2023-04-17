Algonquin Power & Utilities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,359 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 807% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,362 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.50. 15,053,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.