Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 14.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 7,418,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,964,018. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

