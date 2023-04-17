Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $342.27 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $431.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

