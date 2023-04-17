Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.78.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Activity at Align Technology
In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology
Align Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $342.27 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $431.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.05.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.