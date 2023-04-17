Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$67.95 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8180791 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

