All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,613 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

