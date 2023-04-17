All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $740,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 91,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

