All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 899,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,792. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

