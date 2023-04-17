All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,577. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

