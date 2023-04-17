All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,598 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.31. 1,370,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,140. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

