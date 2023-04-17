All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 203,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,719. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

