Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. 588,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after acquiring an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

