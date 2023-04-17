Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 17%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 1,428,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 574,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

