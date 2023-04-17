Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,899. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

