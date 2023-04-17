Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.48. 13,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

