Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 186.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

