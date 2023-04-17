Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 526,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,505.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,606 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $457.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

