Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

