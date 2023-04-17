Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE ABEV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.