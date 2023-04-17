Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.53.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $156.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

