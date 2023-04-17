American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

AEP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 890,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,661. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

