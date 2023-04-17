American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 918,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

