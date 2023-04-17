American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

