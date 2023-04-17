Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.83. 557,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

