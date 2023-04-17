Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) PT at $177.80

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 315.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 94,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.