Analysts Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $56.67

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

