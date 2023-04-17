Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday.

APOG opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

