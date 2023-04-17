Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $10.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ARI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 482,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,266. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
