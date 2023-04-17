Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.62. 23,275,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,072,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

