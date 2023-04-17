Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 2,825,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

