Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Up 5.9%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26. 361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Arcadis Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

