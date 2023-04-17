Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

ARCT opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.26 million, a P/E ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

