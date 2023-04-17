Ardor Price Hits $0.0982 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $98.12 million and $23.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

