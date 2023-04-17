Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.36

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

