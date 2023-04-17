Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $82.86 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,639,116 shares of company stock worth $34,378,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

