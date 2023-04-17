Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.95. 608,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.