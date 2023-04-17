Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

