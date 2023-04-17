Argent Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 5,980,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,153,488. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

