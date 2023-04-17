Argent Advisors Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.70. 249,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,693. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

