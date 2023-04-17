Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $249.24. The company had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

